The Philippine Statistics Authority has turned over planning datasets of its Community Based Monitoring Systems (CBMS) to the municipalities of Kalayaan in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and Linapacan in the north.

Enacted in 2019, the CBMS is a tech-based system collecting diverse data in populations, including basic services, poverty stats, and other indicators like school attendance and employment rates. The datasets can aid in municipal planning and development, offering detailed insights into local life.

Linapacan and the Kalayaan Group of Islands (KIG) were the first two municipalities in Palawan to complete their 2022 data collection. This was attributed to the relative size of these areas, with the CBMS covering a total population of 227 in KIG and 15,976 in Linapacan.

Jesus Niño Sorima, the senior statistical specialist overseeing the provincial CBMS, noted that the challenge of collecting data from these islands, especially Linapacan, served as a valuable logistical hurdle for the team. This experience would streamline their process for collecting data in other municipalities.

“Tama lang talaga na mauna ang Linapacan, kasi ito ang pinakamahirap kunan ng data dahil sa iba’t-ibang lugar at isla. Yung mayroong road network lang ay yung magkakadugtong-dugtong na apat na barangay. Hopefully itong data na ito ay makapa-improve sa municipal planning nila,” Sorima said.

Lyle Coruña, executive assistant in the municipal government of Linapacan, said they will use the CBMS data for municipal planning, as they previously had to parse conflicting reports from different agencies in their area, which they could not completely verify in time to allocate funds for projects.

“Ang hirap mamuno kapag ikaw ay bulag. Iba yung data ng Munisipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), ng barangay officials, ng Municipal Health Office (MHO), at ng Mayor’s office,” he said.

“Kaya kapag may hindi napagbigyan sa projects, and sisi hindi naman sa agency kundi sa pulitiko,” added Coruña.

He also noted the geographic location of Linapacan, with its ten barangays spread out in smaller islands and choppy waters, heavily affected the movement of the local populace, and limited the actions that can be done by health workers and other officials providing basic services to their constituents.

The 2022 CBMS report for Linapacan, surveyed from August-November 2022, showed that 71.2% of the total households have no access to internet or any cell signal, while 64.4% of the entire island still has no electrical connection.

The main source of water in households for drinking and other uses are open-dug wells, with public tap water coming in second. Twenty nine percent of the households use well-water for general activities such as cleaning, showering, and cooking, while 24.3% drank from it. While tap water is also used for drinking, locals also collected rainwater and other sources as their main source of drinking water.

The education sector is also impacted by the geographic location of Linapacan. School attendance showed a steady decline from both sexes, upon reaching a plateau at 14 years old.

Labor and force employment also steadily increased from the ages of 15 onwards. Labor and force in Linapacan were mostly self-employed fishermen, which had only recently regained their livelihood after facing a depression in their sales during the pandemic.

Coruña said that these two are connected, as more students from Linapacan, upon reaching 16 years of age would prefer to work as fishermen. While Linapacan has 11 elementary schools, it only has four junior high schools, three of which offer a senior high school strand, and one college located in Brgy. San Miguel, Palawan State University.

Coruña said that students are not likely to spend money to travel back and forth in the islands or take a boarding house in a barangay away from their family, and would rather choose to make a living on the sea once they were old enough to assist in the household.

Disaster preparedness for Linapacan is also an area of further development, according to Coruña. Although three out of every five households have preparations in place for disasters, only three out of every 20 respondents know who to contact in case of an emergency.

Ninety percent of the population have disaster risk and reduction management plans in place, with the remaining ten percent comprising the few indigent households living in hard-to-reach areas where the 29-man CBMS team could have reasonably overlooked.

KIG, in sharp contrast, had a shorter period and area of data collection. One participating barangay, covering all 66 households present in the island municipality, was surveyed from September-October 2022. The smaller population allowed for unusual variations in their statistics.

Basic services are shared across the municipality and have little to no variation. Two households have no electricity in KIG, and five households have no access to the internet. Their water supply is limited to the community water pipes and water refilling stations.

Only 4.6% of the households reported worrying that they have enough to eat, due to lack of money, but not a single household surveyed that they went without eating for a whole day.

KIG’s unique feature of having their town center on a singular area meant that they have only one facility for a day care center, preschool, elementary, and junior high school, which accommodate all the students in the municipality.

All students aged four to 15 years old are enrolled in school, with girls aged 21 continuing on to school. There are no students who are girls at the age of 18 or 22-24 enrolled in the school. No boys between the ages of 15-18 are enrolled in KIG as well.

It was shown however that, like Linapacan, the reasons why older students were not enrolling in KIG were due to them already being employed (66.7% of the boys already had jobs), or they had financial concerns about continuing their education (as there was no senior high school or university in KIG), as was stated by 28.6% of the girl students.

These numbers, however, were affected heavily by their lower population compared to Linapacan, as half of the population in KIG- as of the 2022 CBMS data- were younger than 26 years old, with the eldest person in KIG as of the survey was a 68 year-old man.

Linapacan and KIG are part of the 600+ LGUs in the whole country whose data was collected for the 2022 CBMS.