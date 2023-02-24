The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is shutting its online Step 1 registration gateway and deploying statewide walk-in registration for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) to facilitate easier and more comfortable registration.

Starting February 23, Filipinos who wish to register to PhilSys can head to any registration center and would no longer need to pre-register through online Step 1 via register.philsys.gov.ph—a website initially introduced by the PSA for safe and accessible PhilSys registration during the pandemic.

“The PSA and its PhilSys registration centers are happy to welcome walk-in registrations nationwide,” said PSA Undersecretary Dennis Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General.

“Ngayong mas pinadali na ang pag-register, inaanyayahan namin ang lahat na magtungo sa registration centers at mapabilang sa milyon-milyong nakapagparehistro na sa PhilSys,” he added.

The process of registering to PhilSys at registration centers remains fast, easy, and convenient. With any primary or secondary supporting documents in hand, an individual’s demographic information will be validated by the PSA personnel, after which, the biometric information will be collected. Upon completion of the process, a transaction slip will be given to the registered person.

Apart from registration centers at fixed locations and malls, the PSA and its field offices are continuously ensuring inclusion of all Filipinos by conducting PhilSys mobile registration activities across the country, including far-flung areas.

As of February 20, an estimated76,681,716 Filipinos are already registered to PhilSys.

