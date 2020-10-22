PSA forecasts 2020 Q3 palay production to increase 16%

“The 16.1% increase in Q3 palay production compared with 2019 level is a very welcome development, as it confirms that we are on the right track, and that our combined interventions are starting to pay off,” said Department of Agriculture (DA) Sec. William Dar in a press statement released Wednesday.



The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has estimated that the production of palay or paddy rice for the third quarter this year would reach 3.542 million metric tons (MMT) or 16.1 percent more than last year’s harvest of 3.051 MMT for the same period, based on standing crop as of September 1, 2020.

“The 16.1% increase in Q3 palay production compared with 2019 level is a very welcome development, as it confirms that we are on the right track, and that our combined interventions are starting to pay off,” said Department of Agriculture (DA) Sec. William Dar in a press statement released Wednesday.

“The Duterte administration’s interventions administered by the DA include the: Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF); regular rice program; and rice resiliency project. We hope the favorable yield increase will be followed suit with a similarly good performance in the 4th quarter, barring major typhoons in remaining months of the year,” he added.

Dar said the Q3 palay growth is also a testament to the hard work of farmers, local government unit (LGU) partners, and the private sector. It is aimed at increasing productivity, incomes, and competitiveness of Filipino rice farmers under the continued guidance and strong support of the Senate, House of Representatives, the economic development cluster, led by Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez, and President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, said the statement.

WP Post Author Celeste Anna Formoso has been with Palawan News since January 2019. She is its managing editor, overseeing and coordinating day-to-day editorial activities. Her writing interests are politics and governance, health, defense, investigative journalism, civic journalism, and the environment. See author's posts