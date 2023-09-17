The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) underscored the benefits of being registered to the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) by using their PhilID and ePhilID in accessing financial services.

With 38,099,592 PhilIDs delivered and 41,620,918 printed and downloaded ePhilIDs already issued as of 25 August 2023, registered persons can present a sufficient and valid proof of identification in various transactions in financial institutions, such as opening Basic Deposit Accounts (BDAs).

The PhilSys’ colocation efforts with the Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) were recently cited by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in the 170 percent increase in the number of BDAs opened to 21.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 from 8.1 million on the same period in 2022.

The strategy contributed to the opening of 7.5 million additional BDAs during the fourth quarter of 2022, allowing Filipinos who previously did not have banking access to open transaction accounts conveniently after completing PhilSys registration, free-of-charge, and with no initial deposit and maintaining balance required.

“As more registered persons receive their PhilID and ePhilID, we encourage them to use it in their transactions with financial institutions to gain access to financial services and products, that can open opportunities for them,” said PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General.

“Isa sa mga layunin ng PhilSys ang financial inclusion, at magpapatuloy ang PSA sa pagsisikap na matupad ito. Hangad namin na mas marami pa sa ating mga kababayan ang makakita sa kahalagahan ng PhilSys at kung paano sila matutulungan nito,” Usec. Mapa added.

The PSA, in partnership with BSP and the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost), continues to expedite the printing and delivery of PhilIDs to registered persons nationwide. Replacements of PhilIDs affected by the Manila Central Post Office fire last May 2023 were recently turned over to PHLPost for delivery.

In addition, PSA personnel are also actively issuing ePhilIDs through plaza-type and house-to-house distribution.

Registered persons may also check the availability of the ePhilID via https://appt.philsys.gov.ph and set an appointment to claim it at any PhilSys Registration Center. The ePhilID may also be downloaded through a secure link indicated in an official text message from the PSA.