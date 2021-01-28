PRRD reimposes restrictions on kids age 10-14 in MGCQ areas

President Duterte explains his decisions on lowering age restrictions Monday night. | Photograph from the screenshot of PTV broadcast

The movement of children within the age group 10 – 14 years old will remain limited, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte announced Monday night during his meeting with IATF officials and cabinet members.

On his program “Talk to the People on Covid 19,” President Duterte apologized to the public for his decision to sustain the restriction of the 10–14 years old children to their homes in Modified General Community Quarantine areas as Covid 19 cases similar to the UK-variant were detected in Bontoc, Mountain Province.

“I am compelled…pasensya na po kayo (my apologies), mine It’s just a precaution,” the President assured, “just to be sure to protect our people…balik muna ho kayo sa bahay muna (go back to your homes).”

Earlier, the IATF Issued Resolution No. 95 Series of 2021 effectively easing age group restrictions on areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) allowing people between 10–65 years old to hold activities outside their homes provided minimum health protocols are observed.

Lowering restriction to 10 years old will allow families to go out, help the economy recover and stimulate demand for products and services, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said in an interview over the “Public Briefing Laging Handa.”

“Takot lang ako (I fear)…this virus strikes young children,” said the President citing warnings from the British government and studies from the United Kingdom that the variant may affect all ages.

“It’s a sacrifice for the parents and for the children, it would limit their movements…at the time that they are playful and needs more spaces to move around,” said the President.

Once medical workers prove that the variant can affect children, the President said the order will subsist until everybody is protected by vaccination. (PIA)