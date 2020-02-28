PRRD bans vaping in public places

Duterte, in Executive Order (EO) No. 106 released to public on Friday, prohibited vaping or the use of e-cigarettes in public places, and required to register and acquire license from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

President Rodrigo Duterte has banned vaping in public places, expanding his earlier nationwide smoking ban.

Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez, on November 2019, proposed a provincial ordinance affirming Duterte’s 2017 EO prohibiting smoking in all beaches in Palawan.

“The officials in Palawan give importance to health and environmental concerns. Palawan takes pride in its world-class beaches and recognizes tourism as a major contributor to our economic growth with the responsibility of maintaining our shores,” he said.

In his proposal, any person who will be caught smoking or throwing cigarettes in the prohibited area will be penalized by paying fines of P1,500 for the first offense; P3,000 for the second offense; and P5,000 for the third offense.

However, managers or resort owners will also be penalized if they fail to warn and report violators. An amount of P2,000 for the first offense; P4,000 for the second; and P10,000 for the third offense will be charged.

The Department of Health (DOH) said that there are over a million e-cigarette smokers in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that 30 percent of items collected in coastal cleanups were cigarette butts, which takes up at least 10 years to decompose.

