The Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO), working together with the Local Revenue Operations Division, recently issued the final notice of delinquency to property owners in several barangays in Quezon town for non-payment or failure to settle taxes and surcharges.

The PTO, in a statement issued through the Palawan Provincial Information Office (PIO) on Thursday, said the action was carried out from July 24 to 28, 2023, with the support of the Municipal Treasurer’s Office (MTO) led by municipal treasurer Roselle Tanyo.

The issuance of the notice of final delinquency comes after property owners failed to settle their corresponding taxes and surcharges following the preliminary notification from the MTO. The list of properties with owners who have not yet paid their taxes is also posted in the barangay hall.

Provincial treasurer Elino Mondragon, who also serves as the chairman of the Provincial Committee on Public Auction, said in the statement that the delivery of notices to property owners is in accordance with the provisions of Sections 250, 254, 258, and 260 of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, pertaining to real property taxes due for Calendar Year 2022 and previous years.

Failure to settle taxes may result in the inclusion of the properties in a public auction sale or may lead to legal actions against the owners. However, there is an opportunity to avoid the auction sale if the taxes and penalties are paid before the auction date.

Mondragon urges property owners to promptly settle their taxes and reach out to their office, stressing the importance of avoiding the issuance of warrants of levy, which may eventually lead to the public auction sale of their properties.