The Office of the Provincial Treasurer (OPT) in Quezon municipality held a public auction of 12 forfeited properties on November 9, comprising agricultural and residential lands, located in the barangays of Aramaywan, Berong, and Isugod.

Provincial Treasurer Elino Mondragon, also the chairperson of the Provincial Committee on Public Auction, led the activity with committee members, including Provincial Budget Officer Carlito Lorenzo and Atty. Mary Joy Cascara of the Provincial Legal Office.

The treasurer’s office said these properties faced forfeiture due to owners’ failure to settle corresponding taxes, fines, and interest.

Section 263 of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code, mandates that if no bidder emerges during the auction, these properties will become government-owned.

Mondragon clarified that property owners or their representatives can reclaim their assets from the provincial government within a year from the declaration of forfeiture by settling the total amount of real property tax, interest, and the cost of sale.

Failure to meet this deadline results in permanent acquisition by the Provincial Government.

He also emphasized the importance of promptly paying property taxes to avoid reaching the point of public auction or forfeiture in favor of the Provincial Government.

Meanwhile, property owners have until December 31 to settle their 4th Quarter property taxes, urging prompt compliance to avoid potential forfeiture.