Some employees of the Provincial Tourism Promotions & Development Office (PTPDO) recently underwent a series of virtual training on basic Korean language for frontliner to give them knowledge about the culture and tradition of the country and its people.

Facilitated by the Department of Tourism (DOT), supervising tourism operations officer Arnold Valdez Jr. said the learning sessions were done on November 3-5, November 8-12, and November 15-16.

Valdez said in a press statement released Thursday by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) that the language training will help them cater to the needs of Korean travelers once the quarantines are lifted and tourism operations fully reopen in Palawan.

“In preparation for the opening of our Palawan tourism industry — this will surely help ang ating mga tourism frontliners, hindi lang sa government, may mga participants tayo na tour guides, na [mula] sa mga hotel front offices, at government offices. Ang laking tulong nito sa atin at kailangan nating i-equip ang sarili natin sa lahat ng ating mga type of tourists or ating market,” Valdez said.

- Advertisement -

The Korean language training was provided by Dr. David John Apigo, who topped the Basic Korean Proficiency Test, national trainer, and DOT-accredited tourist guide

Samantala, nagsilbi namang tagapagsanay sa naturang aktibidad si Dr. David John D. Apigo, na naging topnotcher sa Basic Korean Proficiency Test, National Trainer at DOT-accredited tourist guide.