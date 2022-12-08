The Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) has reported P7,492,583.46 worth of illegal drugs intercepted since the beginning of the year.

This is the result of 39 drug-related operations that resulted in the arrest of 36 people, according to PPPO chief P/Lt. Col. Adonis Guzman, who spoke to Palawan News.

Among the confiscated illegal drugs were 218.52 grams of shabu, 1,447.93 grams of marijuana and 1,100 grams of cocaine washed ashore in Rizal early last month. (https://palawan-news.com/suspected-package-of-cocaine-washed-ashore-in-rizal/)

According to Guzman, these operations has resulted to the drug clearing of 224 out of 234 drug-affected barangays in the whole province.

The PPPO vowed to intensify its campaign against illegal drugs “to make life more beautiful under the MKK=K Malasakit, Kaayusan, Kapayapaan Tungo sa Kaunlaran at KASIMBAYANAN Program.”

About Post Author