The Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) has reminded both local and foreign tourists to keep themselves hydrated as they visit the province’s tourist destinations this long holiday weekend.

According to PPPO spokesperson P/Maj. Ric Ramos, cases of dizziness and loss of consciousness were reported among tourists due to the high heat index experienced in the province

“Pinag iingat ang bawat isa dahil may naitatalang nahihilo at nahihimatay,” he said

“Uminom ng tubig at yung medical condition nila ay dapat isaalang alang. Dapat po safe ang lahat mapa local man or foreign,” he added.

Ramos also warned the tourists to keep their eyes on their valuables and to always be vigilant.

“Lalo na yung kanilang mga gamit. Do not leave unattended yung mga gamit nila. Nais nating maiwasan na may buhay na nasa peligro,” he underscored.

He also said that the entire police force in the province will be on heightened alert during the holidays, as prescribed by the Ligtas SumVac 2023 operational guidelines from the PNP headquarters.

The tourist police were also charged with increased patrols in tourist destinations, with an emphasis on the most visited towns like El Nido, Coron, San Vicente, Roxas, and Balabac.

“Pag may ganitong mga pagkakataon ipagbigay alam agad sa ating mga kapulisan na nakakalat,” he advised.

About Post Author