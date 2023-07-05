The provincial police office has confirmed the deaths of two motorcycle drivers in the town of Aborlan on the evening of July 3 after a collision.

According to a report from the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), both individuals killed in the accident on the provincial road in Barangay Barake, Aborlan, were a 16-year-old minor and Dennis Samonte, 18 years old (not Dillan Geil Samonte as initially mentioned by a witness to Palawan News).

The accident took place around 6:30 in the evening on Monday when a Rusi 125 motorcycle driven by the minor and a Kawasaki KMX 125 motorcycle driven by Samonte collided on the road in the said barangay. The police said both were students and residents of the area.

The PPO report states that although the accident occurred at 6:30 in the evening, it was only reported to them by a concerned citizen around 9 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found only the two motorcycles.

During the investigation conducted by personnel from the Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS), it was learned that the minor came from Brgy. Barake, while Samonte was from the opposite direction. Both motorcycles were reportedly equipped with defective lights at the time of the accident.

Upon reaching the location of the accident, a head-on collision occurred. Both drivers sustained severe injuries and were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital where they were taken.