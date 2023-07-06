A provincial legislator is seeking the issuance of weather disturbance advice, including gale warnings, in the municipalities, particularly in El Nido and Taytay towns.

Board Member Nieves Rosento said that with the onset of the rainy season, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) frequently releases weather advisories, which include gale warnings in the seaboards of the country.

However, she noted that the warnings that PAGASA releases are based on its weather readings from its station in Busuanga town. Because of this, she said that there were times in the past when the waters of El Nido were calm despite the issuance of gale warnings. She added that as a result, around 657 boat operators lose income.

“At an average of P1,600 per person [in island tours], almost P4 million is lost daily,” Rosento said in a privilege speech during the Sangguniang Panlalawigan regular session on Tuesday.

She then called for officials from PAGASA, El Nido local government officials, and the Philippine Coast Guard to attend a hearing of the Committee on Special Concerns to discuss possible remedies regarding standard procedures for declaring weather disturbances.

She also highlighted the resolution they adopted, which requests PAGASA to establish a monitoring station in El Nido and its neighboring town of Taytay for improved and more accurate weather assessment.

Furthermore, she mentioned that they can request additional funds as a counterpart from the governor’s office and the local governments of El Nido and Taytay for the establishment of the weather station.