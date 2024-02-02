The Provincial Legal Extension Service Program (PLESP) under the Provincial Legal Office (PLO) of the Provincial Government has conducted free consultations and seminars across various municipalities in the province, reaching out to the towns of San Vicente, Roxas, Taytay, Quezon, Bataraza, Narra, Aborlan, and Sofronio Española in 2023.

In Rizal, 55 barangay officials from the town’s 11 barangays participated in the training held on January 30 to 31.

The discussions covered topics such as Katarungang Pambarangay (KP), Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials, Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019), Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act (VAWC) (RA 9262), Anti-Trafficking in Persons, and An Act Prohibiting the Practice of Child Marriage (RA 11596).

A refresher course seminar for Katarungang Pambarangay was also presented by MLGOO Rizal Joseph Lorenzo.

Some 47 residents availed free legal consultation services from PLESP Focal Person Atty. Mary Joy Ordaneza-Cascara, along with several lawyers from PLO, including Atty. Christine Aribon, Atty. Ryan Cayatoc, Atty. David Israel Rivera, and Atty. Vanessa Bautista from the Commission on Human Rights, led the activities. Additionally, four lawyers from the IBP Palawan Chapter – Atty. Susanne Lacson, Atty. Azel Faith Fajarito, Atty. Nesba J. Bacuteng, and Atty. Haziell Pascua.

The activity aims to enrich the knowledge of officials and leaders in every barangay while providing free legal services to both officials and citizens.