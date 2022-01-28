The provincial Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) of Palawan will not be releasing new public health protocols and guidelines after Malacañang announced on Thursday that the province will be under Alert Level 3 from January 28 to February 15.

The province was previously under Alert Level 2 and was put on a higher alert level along with the provinces of Camiguin, Davao Occidental, Dinagat Islands, Tawi-Tawi, and Sulu.

Provincial information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said municipalities are advised to follow the omnibus guidelines prescribed by the national IATF.

Under the national IATF guidelines, the onsite workforce will be reduced to 60 percent, entertainment and amusement venues are closed, and contact sports events are prohibited.

In other business establishments that are not under amusement or gambling, indoor settings require 30 percent venue capacity, while outdoor settings are under 50 percent venue capacity. All workers and customers of these establishments also need to be fully vaccinated to enter these establishments.

No travel restrictions are prescribed, but local government units may impose reasonable restrictions if needed.

“(The provincial) IATF will no longer issue new guidelines. Instead, an Advisory will just be issued informing the public that we are already under Alert Level 3, thus, the national IATF guidelines for the said alert level will be effective all throughout Palawan,” Cojamco said in a text message on Friday.