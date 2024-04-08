Some 100 participants from various disaster risk reduction, management, and planning offices underwent training on the utilization of GeoriskPH platforms, held at the VJR Hall of the Capitol on April 3–4.

According to the Provincial Information Office, the PDRRMO organized the training as a part of the Provincial DRRM Pre-Summit Workshop in association with DOST-PHIVOLCS and GeoriskPH.

It is designed for national and local governments to effectively understand the proper use of GeoMapperPH for hazard and risk assessment, data collection, data sharing, analysis, and support of data-informed planning and decision-making.

Participants were also taught how to collect data through the GeoMapperPH mobile application and utilize GeoRiskPH web services, as well as gain additional knowledge on building typology and earthquake and volcanic hazards.

The event also aimed to enhance the capacity of local stakeholders in disaster risk reduction and management through the utilization of advanced technologies and data-driven approaches.