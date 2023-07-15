The Palawan provincial government is set to launch the KADIWA ng Pangulo (KNP) 2023 program, which will take place at the Centennial Pavilion of the provincial capitol on July 17.

Led by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA), in partnership with the Palawan Tarabidan Multipurpose Cooperative, the event aims to promote the “Katuwang sa Diwa at Gawa para sa Masaganang Ani at Kita” (KADIWA) program in Palawan.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Palawan and NCCC Palawan are also official partners of the initiative.

The event will showcase a wide array of affordable and high-quality agricultural products from local farmers and fishermen, including fresh and nutritious vegetables, fruits, poultry products, nuts and dried goods, as well as other locally made products and groceries.

The provincial government encouraged local residents to support and patronize these products, which will not only help the Palawan farmers and fishermen but also support the Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in the region.

The KNP program, initiated by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., aims to provide consumers access to affordable and quality products, particularly fresh produce, while also assisting farmers, fishermen, and micro-enterprises in selling their products at fair prices in the market.

The event also coincides with the celebration of the Nutrition Month in July, with the theme “HEALTHY DIET gawing affordable FOR ALL!”

Meanwhile, the grand launching of the program will take place in San Fernando City, Pampanga and will be simultaneously conducted in various provinces across the Philippines.