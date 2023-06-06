The provincial government is set to stage the inaugural Baragatan Tribal Village in line with the highly anticipated Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2023.

According to the Provincial Information Office (PIO), the Tribal Village seeks to introduce visitors and young Palaweños to the indigenous communities of Tagbanua Sentral, Molbog, and Batak in the province, showcasing the rich culture, traditions, and arts that are considered the treasures of Palawan. It also aims to promote their indigenous products and, most importantly, make them feel that they are an integral part of Palawan’s progress.

The Tribal Village will be located at the Capitol Compound and will officially open to the public from June 9 to June 25, operating from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

It will feature a concept of a vibrant and peaceful indigenous community, complete with authentic tribal houses and their daily way of life. The village will have two main aspects: the Tribal Exhibit, which will showcase the indigenous clothing, tools for fishing, hunting, and farming, musical instruments, household items, native culture, beliefs, traditions, and more; and the Tribal Market, where various indigenous products such as root crops, handicrafts, and more will be available for purchase.

The Baragatan Tribal Village aims to create an immersive experience for visitors, allowing them to appreciate and engage with the rich cultural heritage of Palawan’s indigenous communities.

