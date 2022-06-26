Oriental Mindoro in partnership with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) has taken ambitious action in planning and preparing the province to fight against the adverse effects of climate change.

Officials of the provincial government and the representatives from other local government units (LGUs) such as the Municipal Planning and Development Office (MPDO) and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Councils (MDRRMCs) recently underwent a four-day training session to update Climate Vulnerability and Risk Information System (CVRIS), a system developed by the Global Green Growth Institute Philippines (GGGIP).

CVRIS is a digital tool that helps to effectively make continuous plans and ensure the gathering of timely data in preparation for the influx of climate change.

GGGI trainers Briane Samson and Unisse Chua emphasized during the orientation the risks being faced by the province on the effects of climate change. Hence, the provincial government has been strengthening its system in gathering the necessary data pertaining to climate, social, economic, and agricultural aspects to determine the extent of the effects of climate change in the province.

Among the risks identified during the session include flooding and drought. Here, the participants will also find out how this happens and in what place this will possibly occur using the system.

CVRIS was funded by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). It aims to utilize the geospatial analysis and mapping of various sets of data.

This undertaking is part of the provincial government’s multi-year Climate Resilient and Inclusive Green Growth project that eventually materialized under the administration of Gov. Humerlito A. Dolor.

“Bilang isang civil servant, mahalaga ang CVRIS training upang malinang ang aking kaalaman sa paggamit ng mga makabagong paraan ng pagtatala at pag-imbentaryo ng mga datos na may kinalaman sa climate change,” said Municipal Planning and Development Council (MPDC) Officer Virgilio King of the municipality of Pinamalayan.