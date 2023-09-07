A medical technology student, supported by a scholarship from the provincial government, is being acknowledged for her successful achievement in the licensure exam held in August.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said Wednesday that scholar Roxanne B. Montejo from the town of Brooke’s Point secured her passing grade in the licensure exam.

Roxanne is one of the scholars who received support from the provincial government through the SPS Alay sa Kabataan-Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa Palaweño to complete her chosen course.

The PIO stated that the primary aim of this scholarship program is to assist deserving students who aspire to pursue medical-related courses, such as Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology and medicine.

Roxanne belongs to the third batch of BS in Medical Technology scholars sponsored by the provincial government. Currently, a total of 9 individuals have successfully passed the examination from the initial batch in 2022.

“Isa rin sa mga layunin sa pagkakaloob ng naturang scholarship ay ang hangarin ni Governor Dennis Socrates na lalo pang mapalakas ang sektor ng kalusugan sa lalawigan,” ayon sa PIO.

Roxanne is expected to work in the hospitals being managed by the provincial government, as part of her commitment to giving back to the Palaweño community.