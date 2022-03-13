The provincial government has announced that the Medical Scholarship Program under the Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa Palaweño (PPP) will continue and that applications from aspiring doctors are still being accepted.

Engr. Saylito Purisima, IHELP Education program manager, said in a statement through the Provincial Information Office (PIO), that they continue to accept applications from interested students who wish to serve as doctors or those interested to take other medical-related courses.

He said Provincial Ordinance No. 2627, Series of 2021, had already been approved by the provincial board to continue the medical scholarship program, adding it will continue with whoever sits as governor of Palawan. It ensures a multi-year budget of P50 million per year for the scholarship program of the province, which was signed by Governor Jose Alvarez in August 2021.

“Sa mga nagnanais na maging iskolar ng pamahalaang panlalawigan, maaaring makipag-ugnayan lamang sa tanggapan ng IHELP Education Unit sa kapitolyo at ihanda ang mga kinakailangang isumiteng requirements para sa pagproseso ng aplikasyon,” the statement from PIO said.

To date, the province has 696 scholars of which 113 are medical scholars, 109 are taking various medical-related courses (dentistry, medical technology, pharmacy, nutrition, radio technology, physical therapy, and dietetics), and 21 post-graduate internships.

An estimated 307 are also taking up nursing and 146 midwifery at Palawan State University (PSU).

The PIO said 37 scholars who took up medicine are now doctors (from 2018 to 2021) and are already serving in provincial government-managed hospitals in different municipalities in Palawan.