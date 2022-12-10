The provincial government of Palawan opened the holiday season dubbed Pasko ng Pamilyang Palaweño, Paskuhan sa Kapitolyo with the lighting up of five Christmas Trees at the provincial capitol grounds, Friday night.

Each of the five Christmas Trees symbolizes different aspects of humanity: the Tree of Faith, Hope, and Love which reminds people of having unwavering faith in the midst of trials and vicissitudes; the Tree of Joy that reflects happiness for the birth of Jesus Christ; the Tree of Abundance symbolizing the rich harvest of the province’s primary agricultural products. The tree also manifests creativity, talent and skills of Palaweños.

The tree of unity reminds people to live in peace and harmony, and work together for common good in the midst of diversity, while the Tree of Life reminds of life after hardships, particularly the extensive damaged brought by typhoon Odette which hit the province in 2021. Materials used in this tree were gathered out of driftwood from the damages left by the typhoon.

Bishop Socrates C. Mesiona, Puerto Princesa Vicar who presided over the Holy Mass for the opening of the festivity said he saw the strong faith of Palaweños despite crisis that passed.

Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates delivers his speech during the opening on December 9 of the Pasko ng Pamilyang Palaweño, Paskuhan sa Kapitolyo. | Image by C. Castro

“We were still finding struggling to find meaning noong nag-pandemya and then tinamaan tayo ng malakas na bagyo pero, move on pa rin. Nakita ko ang isang factor kung bakit resilient tayo in times of crisis and yan ay dahil sa ating pananampalataya,” Mesiona said, adding that such faith is an important aspect of people’s lives.

“We thank the Lord for this gift of faith,” he said.

Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates on the other hand said this year’s holiday season was made more significant as the province also celebrates the 400th year of Christianity.

He said that while the province and the country in general is still recovering from the ill effects of the pandemic, he still sees positive developments.

“Kapos tayo sa material na bagay subalit napapansin ko na conversely, maybe it’s life’s ironies. Habang humihirap tayo sa material na aspeto ay tumitining naman yung ating interior na kagalakan, ang ating buhay espiritwal ay lalong yumayabong at makulay,” Socrates said.

“I hope that this whole celebration should really be a season of hope and joy,” he said.

