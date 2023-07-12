The provincial government has inked an agreement with faith-based organizations to facilitate aftercare and reintegration activities within the framework of its reformation program to assist people who use drugs in Palawan.

On Tuesday, July 11, the province took a significant step by signing a pact to establish partnerships for the Susulong sa Progreso-Community Aftercare and Reintegration Enhancement for Sustainability (SPS-CARES) program in Palawan.

Provincial Information Office (PIO) chief Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco emphasized that the partnership is specifically designed to assist in the recovery and transformation of persons who used drugs (PWUD). The main objective is to provide them with the necessary support for their successful reintegration into society.

He said Executive Assistant Albert Rama represented Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates in the signing of the memorandum of agreement with Life Church represented by Pastor Sam Negosa, Pastor Resty Borja, and Pastor Joselito Nofoente; Muslim Association of Puerto Princesa represented by Abner Sumpa and Arobi Baltao; and Palawan Mission Seventh-Day Adventist represented by Pastor Rayson Gatdula.

“The aim of this MOA seeks to provide guidance and support to PWUD, as well as to the affected families and community members who have fallen victim to illegal drugs with the help of the faith-based organizations particularly on addressing the victims spiritual well-being,” Cojamco said.

SPS-CARES, formerly known as the Community Enhancement and Livelihood Program (CELP), was initially launched in 2016. However, it was recently reintroduced in Palawan in March of this year, aligning with the agenda of the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC).