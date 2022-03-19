The provincial government inaugurated on Friday a 17-kilometer road and other infrastructure projects in the town of Dumaran.

The inauguration was led by governor Jose Chaves Alvarez, vice governor Dennis Socrates, board member Leoncio Ola, 1st District Rep. Franz Alvarez, and Dumaran municipal officials, according to a statement from the Provincial Information Office (PIO).

Aside from the road opening, the province also inaugurated 14 bridges in the town, said Engr. Saylito Purisima, chief of the Infrastructure Development Office. He said the projects have a total allocation of P800 million, P750 million of which came from the Conditional Matching Grant to Provinces (CMGP).

Courtesy of Rogie Florida/PIO Palawan

He said that the initiatives will provide locals with relief, notably in the transportation sector, after a decade of challenges.

Among the completed bridges were Itangil Bridge, Villa Constancia Bridge, Sta. Maria Bridge II, Ariman-an Bridge, Tagumpay Bridge III, Alimoto Bridge RC Slope Protection, Tagumpay Bridge I, Tagumpay Bridge II, Ibalod Bridge, Salban Bridge and Candis Bridge.

A farm-to-market road from Brgy. Magsaysay to Dumaran was also included in the project.

“Para sa akin, malaking pabor sa bayan ng Dumaran ang development since year 2013 and for the record, iyong mga natapos natin ay 14 bridges mula Paglaum hanggang Sta. Teresita na matagal nang problema sa Dumaran higit sa sektor ng transportasyon,” Purisima said.

Aside from this, the PIO also reported that the construction of the Dumaran Mainland and Araceli-Dumaran District Hospitals are ongoing.

In 2021, the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) said that part of the priority are the completion of infrastructure projects in Dumaran and other areas in northern Palawan.