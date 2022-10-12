The provincial government passed Tuesday a resolution recognizing Palaweño designer Val Ruiz’s world-class achievement as the country’s most promising designer of quality shoes.

Ruiz, a native of Taytay’s Barangay New Guinlo in northern Palawan, was named the “Philippines’ Most Promising Designer of Worldclass and Quality Shoes” on August 13 at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila, where the Gintong Parangal 2022 was held.

According to the Provincial Information Office (PIO) on Tuesday, the approved resolution was authored by Board Member Roseller Pineda, entitled “Nagbibigay Pagbati at Pagkilala kay Ginoong Val Tuazon Ruiz, Shoe Designer ng Brgy. New Guinlo, Taytay, Palawan na Nakatanggap ng National Award.”

On October 10, during a visit to the Provincial Capitol, Ruiz was presented with a plaque of recognition and a commendation certificate by Executive Assistant IV Engr. Bonifacio M. Madarcos, who represented Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, Pineda, and Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez.

Gintong Parangal is a new award-giving body that recognizes individuals, institutions, and programs that have demonstrated exceptional talents and made significant contributions to the country and from which Filipinos can draw inspiration.

About Post Author