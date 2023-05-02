The provincial government has extended assistance to the 28 survivors of the M/Y Dream Keeper that sank in the waters of Tubbataha Reefs in Cagayancillo

They arrived on May 1 after they were brought to Puerto Princesa City by a vessel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Provincial Information Office (PIO) chief Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said that Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates gave specific instructions for the provincial government to provide assistance and basic needs of the survivors.

Personnel of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) facilitated the billeting of the survivors in a local hotel where those injured were provided immediate medical attention.

Hygiene kits from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) were also provided.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Office-MIMAROPA, together with the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), provided cash assistance for their immediate needs.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism through the Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office continued to coordinate with the affected survivors and the search and rescue of the four other missing individuals.

