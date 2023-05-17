The Provincial Social Welfare & Development Office (PSWDO) distributed local social pensions to 197 senior citizens and 53 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Coron, amounting to P295,500.00 and P318,000.00, respectively.

The assistance covered the pension of the elderly from January to June 2022 and PWDs from January to December 2022. The distribution was conducted from May 3 to 6.

In Taytay, 154 senior citizens received financial assistance of P231,000.00 for their pension from January to June 2022. Likewise, 51 PWDs received P153,000.00, while 59 PWDs received P177,000.00 from July to December 2022. The PSWDO facilitated the distribution from April 18 to 20.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) emphasized that the aid to indigent senior citizens and PWDs was part of the provincial government’s local social pension program under the administration of Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates.

The program aims to address the primary needs of the elderly and persons with disabilities while providing care and support from the provincial government.

