The provincial government has extended assistance to some 18 victims of human trafficking in Roxas, northern Palawan.

The Provincial Legal Office (PLO) conducted on April 26 and 27 a validation and needs assessment for the victims, in addition to providing legal services as mandated by RA 9208 and RA 10364.

Aside from the legal assistance provided by the Provincial Legal Office, the provincial government also extended help to the victims through the livestock production program of the Provincial Gender and Development Office.

This move aims to provide the victims with sustainable means of livelihood to aid in their recovery and rehabilitation.

The Provincial Legal Office highlighted the provincial government’s efforts to aid and support the victims of human trafficking and its commitment to uphold human rights and protect its constituents, particularly the most vulnerable members of society.

