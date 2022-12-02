Some 35 employees of the provincial government took a 3-day basic incident management system training course conducted by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) last November 28–30.

The training was in line with the implementation of the Incident Command System (ICS) under the Philippine DRRM Act of 2012, which focuses on a proactive approach to minimize the risks of calamities not just for the victims but also for the responders.

PDRRM Officer Jeremias Alili said they are training provincial government employees to help them as “force multipliers” in times of need.

“We want to educate our personnel from PDRRMO and the employees from the Capitol on how to use this tool in managing emergencies and incidents para kapag may pangangailangan, mas marami na tayong nakakaalam,” he said

Among those who participated in the training were representatives from the Provincial Accounting Office, Provincial Budget Office (PBO), General Services Office (GSO), Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO), Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office (PTPDO), Community Affairs Division (CAD), Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), Office of the Governor, Provincial Human Resource Management Office (PHRMO), SP Secretariat, Provincial Engineering Office (PEO), Provincial Information Office (PIO), Peace and Order Program (POP), Office of the Vice Governor, and Provincial Administrator’s Office

About Post Author