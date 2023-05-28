Provincial government employees participated in the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE) Training Workshop conducted by the Department of Tourism (DOT) on Thursday, May 25, at the VJR Hall.

The training workshop, attended by some 40 Capitol staff and facilitated by the Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office (PTPDO) focused on equipping frontline employees who frequently interact and assist clients, particularly tourists visiting the provincial capitol. The aim was to enhance their knowledge and skills in providing proper customer service and hospitality to visitors of the provincial government.

Palawan Tourism Officer Maribel Buñi stressed the importance of the training as part of the recovery of the tourism industry in the province.

“Kapag sinabing Pinoy or Filipino, pagdating sa hospitality services, diyan tayo kilalang kilala. In fact, ‘yung word of mouth about Filipinos being hospitable is one among the promotion strategies na nakakapag-multiply ng ating arrivals. Gusto natin na mai-apply natin kung ano man ang makuha natin sa training na ito…at sana maging katuwang namin kayo. Sama-sama nating i-practice itong FBSE lalo na we are bouncing back, we are receiving guests. Marami tayong nakakasalamuha na bisita dito sa provincial government,” Buñi said.

DOT-Accredited Trainer Bryan John Dizon served as the resource speaker and facilitator, discussing various topics in each module, including Filipino Values and Service Excellence, Understanding the Customer, Delivering Great Service Excellence, and Service Recovery. The training also emphasized the importance of the 7M’s of Filipino Core Values: Maka-Maylikha (Creativity), Makatao (Humanity), Maka-Kalikasan (Environment), Makabansa (Nationalism), Masayahin (Joyful), May Bayanihan (Cooperation), and May Pag-asa (Hope).

Dizon lauded the initiative of the provincial government to train its employees on FBSE to enhance their customer service.

“I am very happy na na-engage na rin through the efforts of Provincial Tourism Office na pati mga capitol employees ay mag-undergo ng Filipino Brand of Service Excellence kasi hindi lang ito pang-turista but this is also for our daily transactions being public servants ng province of Palawan,” he said.

DOT, together with the National Government targeted training 100,000 participants in the FBSE program by 2024. Dizon said that DOT aims to have 7,000 participants in the MIMAROPA. Currently, around 4,000 individuals have undergone the training workshop throughout the entire region.

About Post Author