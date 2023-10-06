The Palawan provincial government, through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), participated in the regional kick-off of the “Linggo ng Nakatatandang Pilipino” or “Elderly Filipino Week” on October 2.

The event took place at Citystate Asturias Hotel in Puerto Princesa and was led by the DSWD MIMAROPA Regional Social Pension Unit.

Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Abigail Ablaña lauded the significant contributions of the elderly to society.

“We pay tribute to our elders who have contributed to society throughout their lives and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect in their old age. While we give respect to them, it also sets a good example for younger generations, teaching them the value of empathy, compassion, and kindness,” she said.

The Provincial Information Office emphasized that the provincial government continues to advocate for the welfare and care of the elderly in the province by providing Local Social Pension and other programs and activities through PSWDO.

The event aimed to provide information to the elderly about government programs and was attended by partner implementers, including PSWDO, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), and the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) Head, as emphasized by the Provincial Information Office.