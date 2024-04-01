The Department of Health (DOH) cautioned people against making jokes, pranks, or otherwise making fun of illnesses, physical health, or mental well-being of others this April 1, a day commonly celebrated as April Fools’ Day.

The DOH in Palawan echoed the statement in a Facebook post, acknowledging that an “outbreak” of pranks and jokes is unavoidable. However, they added that people should refrain from using this opportunity to ridicule or make light of serious health conditions.

“First, do no harm. The DOH urges all would-be pranksters to please avoid jokes related to illness, disease, and other physical or mental conditions; most especially about the loss of life. Doing so adds to stigma we want less of,” was written on said post.

The DOH reminded people that there can be considerate and “wholesome” ways to celebrate the mischievous spirit of April 1.