Board member Rafael V. Ortega, Jr. is calling for a study and assessment of the province’s waterways in order to prevent the flooding that has occurred in some municipalities.

Ortega urged Governor Dennis M. Socrates to issue an executive order for the formation of the composite team, which will be led by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), in a resolution filed during the 44th Sangguniang Panlalawigan session on Tuesday, January 24.

Specifically, the team will be mandated to “conduct comprehensive assessment, evaluation and study of the water system network on how to address flooding incidents by giving emphasis on strategies and mechanisms to unclog rivers, streams, esteros, creeks and other similar natural waterways in the province.”

Ortega underscored the necessity for this measure following the flooding experienced by the southern Palawan towns during the holiday season.

“This is very timely considering po na na-experience na natin sa Northern Palawan at sa Southern Palawan nitong nakaraan lang yong matinding pagbaha,” Ortega said.

“Ito po siguro ang solusyon na nakikita natin na hilingin sa ating mahal na gobernador na gumawa po siya ng team talaga for this purpose alone na pag-aralan ang mga waterways at gaya po ng nasabi ni BM Ryan, I think, tama po ‘yon na ‘yong DENR, PMRB, PEO, NIA, Local LGU concerned at yong ating OPA ay magsama-sama po dito sa gagawing ito ni Gob. Socrates para po mapag-aralan talaga ang long term solution na gagawin sa mga waterways natin lalo na po sa mga ilog na nagiging sanhi ng pagbaha,” he added.

The resolution filed by Ortega was approved on its first and final reading.

A similar resolution calling for the immediate conduct of desilting and dredging activities of rivers, canals and waterways in the municipality of Brooke’s Point and Sofronio Española has also been approved.

