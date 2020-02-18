Prov’l Board urges PALECO and DPWH to relocate power utility posts asap

In his privilege speech Tuesday, Maminta said they have already called the attention of the agencies quite a number of times but the power posts still remain on the national highway, posing danger to travelers.

Palawan provincial board member Ryan Maminta has called the attention of the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on the relocation of power utility posts that are obstructing the national highway from Narra to Bataraza.

In his privilege speech Tuesday, Maminta said they have already called the attention of the agencies quite a number of times but the power posts still remain on the national highway, posing danger to travelers.

Maminta said the failure to remove them from the national road makes it appear like PALECO and DPWH are not properly coordinating with each other to speed up the work.

“When you travel from Narra to Bataraza, obviously, electric posts are in the middle of the national highway. The failure of DPWH and PALECO to relocate the post is putting the safety of the citizens, particularly the commuters, at risk,” Maminta said.

He said the two agencies should discuss how the relocation can be sped up, including the processes that must be undertaken.

“Nais natin na pag-usapan nila. For me, parang walang pag-uusap samantalang tayo ay nagi-introduce ng project. ‘Wag na sana sila magturuan kung sino ang may kasalanan, aksyunan na lang agad,” Maminta added.

Board member Leoncio Ola also said that they have already conducted a series of consultations with the agencies regarding the electric posts.

However, nothing seems to be happening because the utility posts remain on the national road.

“Before the project was implemented, we have called their attention para ayusin ‘yan,” Ola said.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.