The Palawan provincial board has referred to the committee on appropriation a resolution calling for the construction of an indigenous peoples (IP) building in Rizal.

Board Member Leoncio Ola said the approval of the request needs further discussion to determine where the funds will be sourced.

“Wala namang problema kung ipasa natin but until we do not have enough budget, we have to look for another funding,” Ola added.

The resolution, sponsored by Indigenous People’s Mandatory Representative (IPMR) Purita Seguritan, is seeking a P2 million budget for the IP building to be put up within the Rizal municipal town complex.

Seguritan said the building will be used for gatherings, meetings, and other occasions of the IPs in the town as well as those from neighboring towns.

“Ito ay pinasa ng IPMR sa Rizal na humihingi ng suporta para magkaroon ng budget ang IP building. Para po ito sa mga IP para magkaroon ng matuluyan kapag mayroong mga meeting, lahat po ito hindi lang ‘yong mga IPMR. Kahit ibang munisipyo at kahit hindi katutubo na mayroong activity ay pwede doon,” Seguritan said during her sponsorship speech.

Board Member Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez also requested Seguritan to ask the IPMR in Rizal to submit their proposed plan and program of works as a basis during the deliberation at the committee level.

“Maybe we can request them to submit a proposed program of works kung mayroon man, o baka mayroong mas magandang maisip ang kasalukuyang administration sa magandang proposed IP municipal building na ma-design para pare-pareho lahat,” Rodriguez said.