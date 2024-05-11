The Provincial Board has asked the Provincial Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Provincial Agriculture Office (PAGO) to submit a report on the latest damage assessment on the province’s agriculture sector due to the prevailing El Niño.

Legislators passed a resolution Tuesday asking for the speedy conduct of a Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA). Board Member Ryan Maminta said they will consider the damage assessment as a basis for declaring a state of calamity.

He explained that the declaration of a state of calamity shall trigger intervention from the national government, through institutes such as the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), in the livelihood of the farmers.

“Ang tanging basehan natin dito ay ‘yong RDANA na ang tanging makapagsasagawa ay ang PDRRMO at PAgO at mga kaakibat na ahensiya para doon sa basehan natin kung saka-sakali ba na tayo ay magdedeklara o hindi ng state of calamity sa lalong madaling panahon,” Maminta said.

Board Member Ariston Arzaga concurred with the resolution and added that the current PAGO report listed P955 million worth of damages on all crops and products across the province due to the extremely hot and dry season.

As of May, four municipalities have separately declared a state of calamity within their area due to the effects on their farming livelihoods, namely San Vicente, El Nido, Brooke’s Point, and Balabac.