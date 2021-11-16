The Sangguniang Panlalawigan is pushing for the formation of a livelihood team in each barangay in the province.

In her sponsorship speech, Board Member Maria Angela Sabando, who authored a resolution on the matter, said that it intends to determine the appropriate livelihood for each barangay to be included in their development plan and to assist local government units in generating revenues.

“Kadalasan may mga request sa barangay na livelihood project na minsan ay hindi naman ‘yon ang kailangan kaya napaka-importante na mag-create muna sila ng livelihood team para malaman kung ano ba ang mga resources at produkto para mapondohan at mas kailangan ng kanilang nasasakupan,” Sabando said.

She further said that the barangay would form a committee to discover existing resources and products in their community that might be developed as sources of income.

“Ang team na ito will identify kung ano ba ang mga resources at produkto na mayroon sa barangay na dapat maisama nila sa kanilang three-year livelihood plan para ‘yong budget na dapat i-allocate ng barangay or munisipyo ay naka-gear doon sa livelihood development plan na ginawa ng barangay,” she said.