Prov’l Board pushing for annual checkup of PhilHealth members

The Provincial Board is urging Palawan national legislators to create a bill that will mandate the Philippine Health Corporation (PhilHealth) to sponsor annual health checkups for its members.

Main proponent Cherry Pie Acosta added that the state-owned health insurance company should also hold outreach programs in barangays so members can avail of the free checkups without going to health facilities.

A resolution requesting lawmakers representing the province, namely, Franz Josef “Chicoy” Alvarez, Cyrille Abueg-Zaldivar, and Gil Acosta, Jr. to author a bill that will grant all PhilHealth members free annual physical, dental, and mental checkups nationwide was approved Tuesday during the Board’s regular session.

“’Yong pagnanais naming na magkaroon ng mga community outreach programs that will be sponsored by PhilHealth in partnership with local and provincial governments, malaki ang maitutulong nito. Gusto natin na this program is mandatory at magkaroon ng strict implementation,” she said.

Acosta clarified that the bill should be different from the Universal Healthcare Law, signed in 2019, and instead be supplementary to the said law.

“The resolution is urging our lawmakers to see what is not included in the Universal Healthcare Law and add to the benefits of PhilHealth members,” she said.

Acosta added that with free annual checkups, members will still be able to reap the benefits of paying their monthly PhilHealth premiums.

“Kasi ‘yong iba, sa loob ng isang taon hindi nila nae-enjoy ito. Nagbabayad sila nang nagbabayad,” she added.