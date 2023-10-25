The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has passed a resolution seeking to establish a Special Program for the Alternative Learning System (ALS) in the province.

Resolution No. 1420-23, titled “A Resolution Urgently Proposing to Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates the Adoption of the Alternative Learning System (ALS) as a Special Program of the Provincial Government,” was authored by Board Member Winston Arzaga, with the support of board members Ariston D. Arzaga and Rafael V. Ortega, Jr.

Arzaga said the provincial government had a program for ALS in previous years, but it faced interruptions due to insufficient funding.

He emphasized that it is high time for the governor to create a special program dedicated to ALS with the necessary budget to ensure the continuity of the program, thus safeguarding the education of young Palaweños who are its beneficiaries.

“I think it’s about time that we have a program that will be funded all through the years so that the learners will not be jeopardized by the sudden removal of funding of the project,” Arzaga commented.

Currently, over 4,000 learners from the northern part of the province are expected to enroll in the ALS program.

Arzaga said he is hopeful for a positive response from the governor, aiming to aid OSY in the province who are eager to complete their education.

“The adoption of the ALS program as a special initiative of the provincial government will result in a more focused program implementation, which will ultimately redound to the benefit of individual learners,” the resolution stated.