The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has urged the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to conduct extensive and free Theoretical Driving Courses (TDC) across various municipalities to promote road safety in Palawan.

A resolution on this matter, authored by Board Member Nieves Rosento, was unanimously approved by the board during its 44th regular session on Tuesday, June 6.

Rosento believes that by providing adequate knowledge and information about various traffic regulations, road signs, and driving techniques, accidents can be minimized throughout the province.

“Napakaimportante po dadi ang mga training at mga theoretical driving training course sa tanan nga mga munisipyo para maiwasan ta ang mga disgrasya sa mga kalsada. So, mas matinlo po bukod sa TESDA, ang LTO ay ang isarang government office na pwedeng makatabang para sa mga trainings and seminars para sa tanan nga mga munisipyo [Palawan],” Rosento said in mixed Cuyunon.

Furthermore, Rosento emphasized the need to expand such services, particularly in areas with limited training centers, to aid Palawan residents, especially those facing financial difficulties.

About Post Author