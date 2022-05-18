The Palawan Provincial Board is considering an increase of incentives for Barangay Health Workers, Barangay Nutrition Scholars, volunteer sanitation inspectors, veterinary aides, and child development workers.

During its regular session on Tuesday, two measures for the purpose were filed – a resolution seeking to increase of barangay volunteer workers by P1,000, and an ordinance granting a P600 monthly allowance to all municipal child development workers.

Seeing the similarity of the two measures, Board Member Angela Sabando asked that the two measures be incorporated as one.

“It is similar in purpose and measure kasi yung aking proposal is for an ordinance pero halos pareho doon sa proposed resolution. Yung sa ordinance, nire-request yung P600 incentives for the daycare workers, pero itong resolution, ang proposal is P1,000 incentives for all barangay volunteers,” Sabando, who authored the proposed ordinance said.

Board Member Ryan Maminta, one of the authors of the resolution on the other hand, moved to refer the two items to the Committee on Appropriations for further discussion.

He also requested for the presence of focal persons from different barangay volunteer workers as well as officials from the provincial budget, accounting, and treasurer’s offices at the committee meeting scheduled next week.

“Let us refer this to the Committee on Appropriations to further discuss matters, not just incentives and allowances of barangay workers but the processes, including the accreditation and line of work that is being carried out by these workers, before we approve a legislative measure, so as to harmonize the policy that will be legislated,” Maminta said.

Meanwhile, Board Member Cherry Pie Acosta also asked to include the volunteer workers’ incentives last year in the discussions.

“For almost one year na ay hindi pa nababayaran. So, mag-i-increase naman tayo sa kanila, sana ay ma-solve na rin yung ganitong problema ng ating mga volunteer workers,” she said.

In Puerto Princesa, the city government is also making a study on the possible increase of incentives and honoraria of barangay volunteer workers.