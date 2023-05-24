The Robotics Team of Roxas National Comprehensive High School (RNCHS) was recognized and commended by the 44th Palawan Provincial Board during its regular session held Tuesday, May 24. The team was honored for their outstanding achievement of bringing home the Silver Medal in the Agricultural Category at the World Young Inventors Exhibition held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on May 13.

The recognition came through Proposed Resolution No. 1037-24 entitled “Commending the Robotics Team from Roxas National Comprehensive High School (RNCHS) for Winning the Silver Medal in the Agriculture Category at the World Young Inventors Exhibition last May 13, 2023, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with their Entry Called Automatic Watering System in Vertical Organic Farming” authored by Board Members Maria Angela V. Sabando and Rafael V. Ortega, Jr.

The RNCHS robotics team is composed of Vince C. Martinez as the team leader, along with Oliver S. Espinosa, Isaiah N. Jimenez, Kriezel Angelic D. Verdin, and Althea Stephanie P. Morales. They were guided by Mrs. Honelley B. Balo and Mr. Asael Y. Palermo as their trainers.

The team showcased their entry, the “Automatic Watering System in Vertical Organic Farming,” which has the potential to benefit farmers in the province.

Sabando expressed that their invention could greatly contribute to the development of agriculture in the province if given sufficient support from the government.

“Ang kanilang imbensiyon, kung mabibigyan ng sapat na atensiyon ay maaaring magpataas sa kita ng mga nagtatanim ng gulay at iba pang naghahalaman,” Sabando said.

The members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan were given the opportunity to hear about their invention, and all board members praised the excellence of the students and expressed their full support for them.

In relation to this, the board also urged the Provincial Government to study their invention.

“Hinihikayat ko ang kapulungang ito na pag- aralan natin kung paano makatutulong ang imbensiyong automatic watering system in vertical organic farming ng ating mga kabataang Palaweño para magamit sa pagsasaka sa ating mga komunidad.”

added Sabando.

The Young Inventors Challenge 2022 was organized by the Association of Science, Technology, and Innovation (ASTI) Malaysia.

About Post Author