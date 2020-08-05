Prov’l board honors former Palawan PNP director Trampe

Trampe also served as the Crime Laboratory Director of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has passed a resolution commemorating the service of Brigadier General Aurelio Trampe, Jr., former provincial director of the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO).

During the Sangguniang’s 53rd regular session held August 4, an awarding ceremony was held to honor the retired chief superintendent.

Trampe was raised in Narra, Palawan, and completed his studies at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA). He is also the son of Judge Aurelio Trampe, Sr., a former state prosecutor, and a member of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines.

“I would like to thank the Sanggunian headed by vice governor Dennis Socrates for this award. I am very proud that the province recognizes my service in the PNP as the [former] director of the PNP Crime Lab,” said Trampe in his thanksgiving speech the same day.

