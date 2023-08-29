The televised beauty pageant is scheduled to be held this November in Palawan, with a focus on the culture, arts, and heritage sites of the province.

During the privilege hour at the 59th regular session of the Provincial Board, President Ronald Obnial of Miss Tourism Heritage and Vice President of Marketing and Finance Earl Edward Baludio formally requested the cooperation of the municipal government regarding the logistics of the 2023 Miss Tourism Heritage competition.

This includes the participation of the reigning Mutya ng Palawan, Shara Maxene Barber.

Obnial stated that they chose the island as the venue for this year’s event due to its significant pull in tourism.

“Palawan province is really in the leading, once the pandemic was over, [it] opened the gates to national and international tourism industry,” said Obnial.

Baludio mentioned that the competition is scheduled to start around November 25, with two days scheduled in Manila.

The focus on the southern part of the province was also intended to highlight the Tabon Cave complex, which was endorsed by the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2023.

“By November 27 to December 6 we will be here in Palawan, gaganapin for 10 to 12 days,” he said, adding they will also be in the municipalities of Quezon, Bataraza, and Balabac.”

Approximately 40 candidates—10 each from Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and the National Capital Region—will be competing during the coronation night at the PGP Convention Hall. The winning queen will then represent the country in the Miss Tourism Heritage International competition.

While the participants will primarily stay in Southern Palawan for 10 to 12 days, the MTH council was receptive to the suggestion of other board members to explore the rest of the municipalities of Palawan. This exploration can take place once further discussions regarding the program’s itinerary are finalized.