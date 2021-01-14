Prov’l Board endorses covered gym project in PSU-Dumaran

Board Member Juan Antonio E. Alvarez said in a resolution that this move will help provide quality education in northern Palawan, PSU-Dumaran as one of the frontrunners in producing graduates.

The provincial legislature has endorsed to the Office of First District Rep. Franz Josef George E. Alvarez the construction of a covered gymnasium at the Palawan State University (PSU) Dumaran campus.

Board Member Juan Antonio E. Alvarez said in a resolution that this move will help provide quality education in northern Palawan, PSU-Dumaran as one of the frontrunners in producing graduates.

He said that since its establishment in 2004, it has catered to tertiary education without the facility.

“The operation of the campus carries on despite the lack of necessary infrastructure facilities such as covered gym where most school and community-related activities transpire,” he said.

Alvarez also said that it is proper to help PSU-Dumaran from its predicament.

