- Advertisement by Google -

Board Member Ma. Angela Sabando wants barangay officials to address the unabated incidents of stoning that have victimized motorists traveling along the national highway.

In her privilege speech during the regular session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan last Tuesday, Sabando said another throwing incident occurred anew in Barangay Lucbuan, Puerto Princesa City, where one of the vehicles that was hit belongs to them, carrying visitors from Roxas town.

She said such incidents are alarming because the suspected culprits are minors, recalling previous incidents in which she said she had already taken similar actions.

“Mayroon din akong resolution last 2020 kung saan nabiktima ang isang sasakyan ng Pilandok transport sa Brgy. Burirao, Narra at alam ko meron pang ibang katulad na insidente. Sana makagawa ng isang resolution addressed sa mga barangay na sa disoras ng gabi lalo na sa pagitan ng 8:00 hanggang 4:00 ng madaling-araw na maging aktibo ang mga barangay tanod sa pagbabantay at ipatupad ang curfew hours lalo na sa mga national highway at provincial road upang maiwasan ang anumang aksidente,” Sabando said, adding that she is also studying the possibility of filing an ordinance for the same purpose.

- Advertisement -

Board Member Roseller S. Pineda also shared the same experience where one of his visitors and he himself were victimized by a stone-throwing incident.

Meanwhile, ABC President Board Member Ferdinand P. Zaballa also requested the presence of concerned agencies in a committee meeting to tackle the issue.

“Para mas mapag-aralang mabuti kasi hindi lang ito problema sa peace and order, sa trapiko, lamang ito sa aspeto ng security, siguro mas maganda ipatawag muna ang provincial director ng PNP at ang PADAC sa committee meeting, para ma-update tayo kung ano ang estado ng peace and order sa probinysa at mapag-usapan din yung ganitong problema. Then gumawa tayo ng ordinansa o resolusyon tungkol sa napagusapan,” Zaballa said.

About Post Author