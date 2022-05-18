The provincial board commended the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), law enforcement units, and other line government agencies for their efforts in ensuring the safe conduct of the national and local elections in Palawan.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan cited the Department of Education (DepEd), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) for their varying roles during the polls.

“We commend the performance of mandate of COMELEC, DepEd, DILG and its attached agencies, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines in ensuring that the 2022 National and Local Elections is successful,” Board Member Ryan Maminta, who sponsored the resolution, said.

“Salamat po sa lahat ng ahensiya ng pamahalaan maging ng pribadong sektor lalo’t higit ang mga election watchdogs natin sa pagganap ng kanilang tungkulin upang ang desisyon ng taumbayan ay maging mapayapa at matagumpay”, he added.

Maminta stated that the conduct of local elections in particular was peaceful and that no adverse incidents were reported due to the dedication of uniformed personnel.