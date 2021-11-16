The Provincial Board has authorized Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez to sign an agreement with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and other associated agencies to establish the Palawan Agriculture and Fisheries Extension System (PAFES).

Board Member Albert Rama said in his motion accepted at Tuesday’s regular session that PAFES would be a huge benefit for Palaweño farmers to directly obtain agricultural and fisheries extension services.

The memorandum of agreement will specify the roles, duties, and goals of the government and non-government entities engaged in the PAFES.

“PAFES will serve as an extension hub or an area that synchronizes all agricultural plans and programs. The LGU is responsible for delivering direct agriculture and fisheries extension services to the farmers and fisherfolks,” Rama said.

Rama added that the Palawan provincial government also spearheaded the establishment of the Provincial Agriculture and Fisheries Extension Center (PAFEC) in collaboration with the DA, Western Philippines University (WPU), the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), and other non-government and government agencies.

Recently, DA Secretary William Dar said in a statement that President Rodrigo Duterte’s remaining term would include the transition to the PAFES to raise agricultural productivity, boost food security, and improve rural livelihood.

He said that this will assist the provincial governments increase their capabilities to promote the agriculture industry.

“We have to understand that agriculture is local. Therefore, the local government units are in a much better position identifying and supplying these services that would bring more progress and to make the country food-secure,” Dar said.