The Sangguniang Panlalawigan in a special session held today approved an ordinance for the Supplemental Budget in the amount of P40.88 million to be allocated for the bonus of qualified employees.

The extra pay is for the service recognition incentives (SRI) where the regular and co-terminus employees, and elected officials will each receive a total of P8,000 broken down to P3,000 from financial assistance, P3,000 for groceries and P2,000 as gratuity pay.

Board Member Ryan Maminta explained that according to guidelines set by the Civil Service Commission, the maximum allowed amount that each employee can receive is up to P20,000 but based on the computations of the local finance committee, the savings is not enough.

He also said the P8,000 incentives for contractual and job order service employees have already been approved and is currently being processed.

