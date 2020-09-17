Prov’l Board adopts DILG’s memo on energy efficiency

Adopted by the provincial board was Memorandum Circular No. 2020-082 directing the guidelines on the implementation of Republic Act 11285 or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act and its rules and regulations.

The provincial board has adopted the Department of Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) memorandum circular implementing the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act through an approved resolution.

Under the approved resolution authored by board member Ryan Maminta, he said that local government units (LGUs) are mandated to develop and implement their local energy efficiency and conservation plan (LEECP) and establish their own energy efficiency and conservation office (EECO).

The LGUs, except the barangays through the EECO and planning development officers, should develop and implement their LEECP.

The LGUs, through local development councils, may include energy efficiency projects in their respective Investment Priority Areas (IPA) and shall grant applicable incentives to establishments with energy-efficient projects upon registration and compliance with the requirements of LGUs.

“Energy end-users, such as households, industrial and commercial consumers are directed by the same law to use every available energy resources efficiently and promote the development and utilization of new and alternative energy in compliance with the declared policy of the EEC act,” Maminta said.

He cited the act which was signed into law on July 23, 2018, whose purpose is the delineation of responsibilities and active participation among various government and private agencies.

He said that on May 9, 2020, DILG issued MC 2020-082 addressed to all provincial governors, mayors, and other concerns containing the guidelines in implementing RA 11825 including its implementing rules and regulation.

The LGU official also directed to comply in the memo circular and do their part to implement policies and programs toward the implementation of the EEC Act.

